Amazing! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya transform into this new character to give special message for this costar, DEET INSIDE

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 15:56
Shraddha Arya1

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the most favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to the screens and anticipating the next take.

Also read Kundali Bhagya: Must Watch! Natasha tries to provoke Preeta and snatch Karan away from her

In this video we see that Preeta aka Shraddha Arya has completely transformed herself into a Man. She is seen doing a funny reel with her favorite costar Anjum Fakih who plays the role of her sister in the show. Take a look at their funny banter in the video below.  

Check out the video  

Also read Kundali Bhagya: Confirmed! Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra to make a comeback!

Meanwhile in the show we see that Preeta confronts Natasha but she denies to have stolen anything.

Natasha then provokes Karan against Preeta.

When he slips and Natasha holds him, he looks at Preeta.

He tells Natasha that he knows everything and he is not stupid anymore and then leaves with her.

They both come back late at night and this confuses Preeta.

Natasha smirks at her and claims that she got intimate with Karan.

He tells her that he will divorce her for Suhani and asks her to leave. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video