Amazing! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Aman Yatan Verma gives us a hint about his next project!

MUMBAI: Aman Yatan Verma needs no introduction. He has been seen in varied roles in the entertainment industry. He is a popular television host and actor and was even seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 9 as a contestant.

Apart from Bigg Boss 9, he was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kehta Hai Dil, Khulja Sim Sim, and web shows like Panchali and Julie seasons 1 and 2.

Recently, Aman took to his social media and shared a glimpse where he is seen as a Muslim. He is dressed in a long beige kurta, white pyjama, red and white scarf, and a white cap.

Also read:  Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Aman Verma posts an emotional note as his mother is no more, Read on...

Well, in the look he shared, he looks absolutely angry and as well as ferocious.

He captioned the photo as, “Another brilliant changeover. This is why i love my job. Get to be anyone u want to ...  Had to go thru 2 hours of painstaking makeup to get this right. And with the costume I think we had a winner ...”

Have a look at his post.

Also read: This TV actor resembles Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar

Well, after seeing this post, we got in touch with Aman, but he chose to remain silent and told us that in a short period of time, he will reveal all the details.

Good luck Aman!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

