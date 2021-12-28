Amazing! Let’s take a sneak peek into Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim’s trip to Kanpur’s ‘Sarso Ke Khet’

MUMBAI: TV actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recently went to their hometown in Kanpur for a short winter trip with Shoaib's little sister Saba. The trip was an important one as they had a ceremony to hold in their hometown. It was all things fun as well.

Shoaib and Dipika visited the 'sarso ke khet', made reel videos as though they were the leads of a Yash Raj film and, more. The vlogs are out on ‘Dipika Ki Duniya’ and Shoaib Ibrahim's Official Youtube channel. However, Dipika and Shoaib both shared some amazing pictures on their gram which we thought of sharing with y'all.

Shoaib seems to be posing for pictures in the cold winter morning as they head to their hometown Maudaha.

The actor took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself enjoying his early morning cuppa. The happiness on his face says it all, doesn't it?

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim both shared a post together for the very first time. Shoika fans were super happy about the same. The two are seen enjoying cold wintry nights (around 6-8 degrees) as they sat down for Gupshup with their family.

Dipika Kakar loves henna a lot. The actress in her vlog revealed that she wanted to apply henna on her hands for a very long time and when she got an opportunity, she didn't let go. Check out the happiness on her face.

Dipika and Shoaib visited the ‘sarso ke khet on a tractor’. And whilst on their tractor ride, they continued to shoot for their vlogs as well.

The ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actress revealed that she always wanted to cook something by sitting down as though in films. She said her childhood wish came true.

Dipika Kakar went to her Sasural after years. She had previously visited Sasural for her Nikaah. And the actress was lauded with Dupatta and the bangles as gifts from the elders as it was her second visit.

Shoaib and Dipika celebrated Saba's birthday in their train compartment. They even decorated their compartment for her with balloons. Dipika had baked a cake as well.

Shoaib created a reel video, showing off his scenery.

Credit: BollywoodLife