AMAZING! Look who is the most happening and everyone's favourite actor on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows in the current times.

Ever since the show has witnessed a leap, a lot of new tracks and new characters have been introduced which are spicing up the drama.

The ardent viewers miss the presence of many actors who made a permanent exit while some characters who are yet to make a re-entry soon.

Well, Ram and Priya's life has witnessed a very big change as they are shown as parents to a beautiful baby girl whose name is Pihu.

While Ram is unaware of Pihu being his daughter, Priya had to hide this truth after Nandini threatened her to do so.

Child actress Arohi Kumawat is seen portraying the role of Pihu in the show.

The cutie patootie has become everyone's favourite on the sets in no time.

We have seen a lot of actors hanging out with Arohi on the set and making fun reels and clicking selfies with it.

Looks like Arohi is much in demand on the set and no one can get enough of her cuteness.

Actor Aman Maheshwari who plays the role of Neeraj has finally entered the show once again and he is now going to spice up the drama.

Aman shared a beautiful story on his Instagram story where he is chilling with Arohi.

The actor wrote in his caption that Arohi is his and everyone's favourite on the set and we totally agree with it.

Take a look:

This is not the first time when an actor from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 sets has expressed their likeness to Arohi.

A lot of actors like Alefia Kapadia, Abhinav Kapoor, Reena Aggarwal, Ajay Nagrath, Manraj Singh Sarma, Maanya Singh and many more have had a great experience working with this talented kid.

ALSO READ: OMG! Priya's tenant kicks her out of the house; Vikrant faces Ram's wrath for proposing to Sara in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2