AMAZING! Look who is the most happening and everyone's favourite actor on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Ever since the show has witnessed a leap, a lot of new tracks and new characters have been introduced which are spicing up the drama.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 17:30
AMAZING! Look who is the most happening and everyone's favourite actor on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows in the current times. 

Ever since the show has witnessed a leap, a lot of new tracks and new characters have been introduced which are spicing up the drama.

The ardent viewers miss the presence of many actors who made a permanent exit while some characters who are yet to make a re-entry soon. 

Well, Ram and Priya's life has witnessed a very big change as they are shown as parents to a beautiful baby girl whose name is Pihu. 

While Ram is unaware of Pihu being his daughter, Priya had to hide this truth after Nandini threatened her to do so. 

ALSO READ: OMG! Priya's tenant kicks her out of the house; Vikrant faces Ram's wrath for proposing to Sara in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Child actress Arohi Kumawat is seen portraying the role of Pihu in the show. 

The cutie patootie has become everyone's favourite on the sets in no time. 

We have seen a lot of actors hanging out with Arohi on the set and making fun reels and clicking selfies with it. 

Looks like Arohi is much in demand on the set and no one can get enough of her cuteness. 

Actor Aman Maheshwari who plays the role of Neeraj has finally entered the show once again and he is now going to spice up the drama. 

Aman shared a beautiful story on his Instagram story where he is chilling with Arohi.

The actor wrote in his caption that Arohi is his and everyone's favourite on the set and we totally agree with it.

Take a look:

This is not the first time when an actor from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 sets has expressed their likeness to Arohi. 

A lot of actors like Alefia Kapadia, Abhinav Kapoor, Reena Aggarwal, Ajay Nagrath, Manraj Singh Sarma, Maanya Singh and many more have had a great experience working with this talented kid. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: OMG! Priya's tenant kicks her out of the house; Vikrant faces Ram's wrath for proposing to Sara in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Piyush Sahdev Arohi Kumawat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 17:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Netizens react in rage to Ranbir's SPINELESS APPROACH toward Prachi in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Exclusive! Ahil Sayyad roped in for Star Bharat’s ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain’
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are going to be launching...
Oh NO! Times when Ranbir Kapoor insulted Katrina Kaif during ‘Jagga Jasoos’ promotions
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, who are now happily married to Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal respectively, were...
AMAZING! Look who is the most happening and everyone's favourite actor on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows in the current times.  Ever since the...
Disheartening! THIS model-turned Assamese actor dies at 30 battling cancer, details inside
MUMBAI: Kishor Das, an actor from Assam, passed away at 30 years old. Because of his cancer, he was receiving treatment...
Surprising! THIS is how netizens react to the poster look of Vijay Deverakonda’s semi-nude photoshoot
MUMBAI: Popular South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his big debut in Bollywood with the upcoming...
Recent Stories
Oh NO! Times when Ranbir Kapoor insulted Katrina Kaif during ‘Jagga Jasoos’ promotions
Oh NO! Times when Ranbir Kapoor insulted Katrina Kaif during ‘Jagga Jasoos’ promotions
Latest Video