News

Amazing! Look whom did Imlie's Fahmaan Khan finally met from the show Apna Time Bhi Aayega

Shraddha Mestry's picture
By Shraddha Mestry
21 Feb 2022 09:27 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. 

Also read:  Imlie: Shocking! Malini tries to kill Imlie; Aryan saves her

Imlie's Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan finally met his co-star Megha Ray from the show Apna Time Bhi Aayega. Their on-screen chemistry was the talk of the town when the show was released in the year 2021. Take a look at what they have to say to each other in the video below. 

Check out the video:  

Moreover, the Apna Time Bhi Aayega show's fans are super excited and are very much happy to see them reuniting together. Also, they are eagerly waiting for them to be an onscreen couples in the upcoming projects. 

Also read:Omg! Imlie's Aryan aka Fahmaan undergoes Massive transformation, Check out

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com
 

Tags Star Plus Imlie Aditya Aryan Malini Sumbul Touqeer Manasvi Vashist Fahmaan Khan Mayuri Deshmukh Gashmeer Mahajani Ritu Singh Jyoti Gauba TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See