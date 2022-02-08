Amazing! Maheck Chahal's look from Naagin 6 out

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 has been grabbing headlines since Bigg Boss 15's finale. Tejasswi Prakash is the lead of this supernatural show. Now, another naagin from the show, Maheck Chahal's look has been revealed.

Maheck, who was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is seen in a blue glittery outfit. She captioned the photo: "The wait is finally over….. Excited to reveal my look and my character for Naagin 6. Naagin’s character spoke to me so deeply and I knew then I just had to take it up. She is the protector of India, she is strong and powerful. I believe Indian women these days exude these qualities and that is why I wanted to take up a role that represents my belief in the woman of today."

Rahul Vaidya and Vishal Singh congratulated the actress on the new project.

On her role, Tejasswi Prakash had earlier said, "I have been a big Ekta Kapoor fan, and I always wanted to work with her. I even told her that when she came inside the BB house. But I wasn't expecting that I would get Naagin (smiles). It is one of the biggest shows on TV, and I feel blessed. I play Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin. She is one of the most powerful naagins and will save the world from a mahamaari."

Credits: TOI