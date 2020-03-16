Amazing! Manan Joshi aka Anubhav reveals his secret stress-busting technique in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

Fans are loving the acting chops of the Anubhav aka Manan in the show. However, fans are wondering about what is he upto in this video? Whether he is sleeping or meditating! What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile in the show, Charu decies to talk to Gungun and meets her at her house. Charu emotionally blackmails her to leave Anubhav and marry Ranvijay and spare them all. Gungun is thoroughly shocked by this request but agrees to it looking at him in pain.

Gungun tries to make Anubhav believe that she is interested in getting married to Ranvijay but Golu makes him understand the truth behind this. Anubhav feels very betrayed with Charu’s actions and decides to show him how important Gungun is to him.

