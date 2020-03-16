Amazing! Manan Joshi aka Anubhav reveals his secret stress-busting technique in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

Anubhav feels very betrayed with Charu’s actions and decides to show him how important Gungun is to him.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 17:44
Amazing! Manan Joshi aka Anubhav reveals his secret stress buster technique in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back memories of the '90s. The family is fun-loving and likes music and cricket. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show, ‘Khorkuto’.

Also read EXCLUSIVE! StarPlus' Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey to go OFF-AIR?

Fans are loving the acting chops of the Anubhav aka Manan in the show. However, fans are wondering about what is he upto in this video? Whether he is sleeping or meditating! What  do you think? Let us know in the comments below. 

Check out the video

Also read  Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Shocking! Charu’s ploy to separate Anubhava and Gungun, Anubhav feels betrayed by his actions

Meanwhile in the show, Charu decies to talk to Gungun and meets her at her house. Charu emotionally blackmails her to leave Anubhav and marry Ranvijay and spare them all. Gungun is thoroughly shocked by this request but agrees to it looking at him in pain.

Gungun tries to make Anubhav believe that she is interested in getting married to Ranvijay but Golu makes him understand the truth behind this. Anubhav feels very betrayed with Charu’s actions and decides to show him how important Gungun is to him. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Gungun Anubhav Kulshreshtha Akriti Charu Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohsin Khan Shivangi Joshi Hina Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 17:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ouch! This is why netizens are saying Rocketry actor R Madhavan is "cute until he opens his mouth"
MUMBAI: Ever since R Madhavan announced his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, his fans and science buffs...
OMG! Adnan Sami is unrecognizable in his latest pictures; netizens ask, "Who are you?"
MUMBAI: Adnan Sami has undoubtedly entertained music lovers with his versatile songs. Apart from his songs, what caught...
Interesting! From love life to relationships, all you have to know about favourite Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor
MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor turns a year older today. The 47-year-old actress managed to win hearts with her exceptional...
Oh No! Dev aka Akshay Kharodia gets special treatment from this co-star from Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Must Read! “I was not enjoying the process of filmmaking that’s why was on break” Shahrukh Khan
MUMBAI: The fans are eagerly waiting to see the superstar Shahrukh Khan on screen, no doubt it has been 4 years since...
Oh no! Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for her gym wear
MUMBAI: Trust Janhvi Kapoor to serve jaw-dropping fashion moments no matter what she wears. The Good Luck Jerry star...
Recent Stories
Ouch! This is why netizens are saying Rocketry actor R Madhavan is "cute until he opens his mouth"
Ouch! This is why netizens are saying Rocketry actor R Madhavan is "cute until he opens his mouth"
Latest Video