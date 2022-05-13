AMAZING! Meet desi Santa Claus on the sets of Anupamaa!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

As we know, the entire cast and crew of the popular show- Anupamaa are gearing up for Maan's wedding. Likewise, it seems that few cast members are also helping to share the load of the crew members. Ashish aka Toshu, has caught his co-star Paras aka Samar, his on screen younger brother, carrying a potli in one hand. Take a look at the video to see the funny caption given by the actor.

Meanwhile in the show, Bapuji tells Anupamaa to continue her wedding preparations and as the day for the Haldi function has arrived, we see that yet again, Vanraj and Leela are sitting alone, against the wedding but this time Dolly and the kids come to convince them to be a part of the functions and not ruin it for Anupamaa, if only for Bapuji's sake.

