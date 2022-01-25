AMAZING - Mere ko hua pyaar, maine thok ke kiya. Yahan karu, bahar karu, mujhe ye karna hai: Karan Kundrra on being asked if he has deviated from his game owing to his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash on Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Rakhi Sawant and Pratik Sehajpal have entered the finale week.

In the recent round, the contestants were asked about their equations and Karan Kundrra is asked about his mind being deviated from the game after falling in love with co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash. The actor replies, "Mere ko hua pyaar, maine thok ke kiya. Yahan karu, bahar karu, mujhe ye karna hai." (I fell in love and I did it without any regret. I'm doing it here, will do it out, too. I want to love her).

Karan Kundrra was also told that he played "defensive" and "diplomatic" the entire season. To this, the actor replied, "I don't think that I want to stay in anyone's good books. I am diplomatic." He also spoke about always being tough with Pratik Sehajpal. Karan added that whenever Pratik has gone wrong, it has affected him.

Pratik, on the other hand, shared that he doesn't feel anything for Karan Kundrra. For the unversed, Karan was Pratik's mentor in 'Love School.'

