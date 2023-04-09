AMAZING! Mohsin Khan is having a gala time in Kolkata, shares beautiful glimpses of the same

Mohsin Khan who is away from small screens for a very long time is now and the viewers missing him from action.
Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one popular face of the television industry. 

He is popularly known for his role in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Mohsin became a household name for his role of Kartik Goenka in the show. 

Before Yeh Rishta, Mohsin has been a part of shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Love By Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Dream Girl, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. 

Well, it's been almost two years since Mohsin bid adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

The actor who was paired opposite Shivangi Joshi in the show was loved by the viewers. 

We have often seen Mohsin travelling to different cities and countries for work purposes and also to spend time with his family. 

The actor is currently in Kolkata having the time of his life. 

Mohsin is constantly sharing glimpses of the same. 

Take a look:

Well, Mohsin is definitely enjoying the beautiful locales of Kolkata. 

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

About Author

