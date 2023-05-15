AMAZING! Mommies-to-be Pankhuri Awasthy and Ishita Dutta set new saree trends for their baby shower ceremonies, Kajol, Divyanka Tripathi, and Shivangi Joshi among others spotted at the functions

Ishita Dutta and Pankhuri Awasthy are all set to welcome their first babies in a few months' time.
MUMBAI :The year 2023 saw lots of good news in the entertainment industry.

So many actors and actresses announced their pregnancy.

Dipika Kakar, Tanvi Thakkar, Ishita Dutta, Pankhuri Awasthy, Shrashti Maheshwari, and Sanaa Khan are all set to be yummy mommies in the coming month.

One more actress has joined the bandwagon and she is none other than Aashka Goradia who announced her pregnancy with husband Brent Goble.

Well, as the fans are loving all the beautiful posts of these mom-to-be actresses, their baby shower has also become a major highlight.

Yesterday, two baby showers took place of actresses.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth who are expecting their baby in a few months had thrown a beautiful baby shower.

Meanwhile, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode also had their baby shower.

Both events were quite the talk of the town as many known faces had attended these functions.

But the major highlight was the beauties Ishita and Pankhuri's baby shower look.

Interestingly, both the mom-to-be opted for a very simple look.

Ishita looked ethereal in a blush pink saree and a neat bun with very stylish yet traditional gold jewellery.

Meanwhile, Pankhuri kept her look minimal in a gorgeous golden-hued saree with a scallop border. She styled it with a matching blouse, subtle dewy pink and soft curly tresses completed her look.

Well, it seems these gorgeous mommies-to-be are setting new trends for baby shower looks.

Now talking about the guest list which was again a major highlight of these functions.

Actors like Kajol, Tanvi Thakker, and Tanushree Dutta, among others were spotted at the baby shower.

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi, Amit Tandon, Meera Deosthale, Divyanka Tripathi, and designer Rohit K Verma among others were spotted at Pankhuri and Gautam's baby shower.

Well, both actresses were glowing in their looks and fans can't wait to see their little ones.

Apart from Ishita and Pankhuri, TV actress Tanvi Thakker is also set to welcome her baby in a few months.

She along with her husband Aditya Kapadia had recently hosted a grand baby shower where many well-known television actors and actresses were spotted.

Many congratulations to the beautiful parents-to-be.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

