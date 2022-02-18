AMAZING: Mouni Roy elegantly dances to Lata Mangeshkar's classic song 'Piya Tose'; receives oodles of love from netizens!

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy is quite popular for her impeccable fashion sense and can easily ace both traditional and Indian wear.

The actress often shares pictures of herself on social media, which are loved by her fans. She recently shared a picture of herself in a gorgeous black suit, and we can’t get our eyes off the royal beauty.

She is back on television after five years as a judge on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters 5.

She recently displayed her own dance talent by performing on Lata Mangeshkar's classic song 'Piya Tose'. Her good friends Aashka Goradia and Pragya Kapoor left heart-eye emojis in the comments. Other users dropped love on the video as well and called themselves 'big fans'. Take a look at her delicate dance moves...

Take a look:

Talking about it to BT exclusively, Mouni said, "I am excited and nervous because this is my maiden outing as a judge on a reality show. When I was offered Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, the first thing that crossed my mind was how graceful Madhuri Dixit ma’am, Remo D’Souza sir, and Karan Johar sir were during my season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. We would listen to them and follow their suggestions. So, I suddenly feel the responsibility, as I assume this new role and am extremely grateful for this opportunity."

