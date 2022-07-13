AMAZING! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho fame Tanvi Malhara's throwback audition video will leave you surprised

MUMBAI: Tanvi Malhara has made her small screen debut with Colors' recently released show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

The actress bagged the lead role of Katha who is paired opposite TV hottie Kunal Jaisingh.

The fresh pairing of Tanvi and Kunal is being loved by the viewers.

Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho started airing just a month ago and the viewers are already loving the show every bit of it.

Tanvi and Kunal's on-screen chemistry is well-appreciated by the fans.

Well, Tanvi is one talented diva and the show has proved it.

But now, we have come across a video of Tanvi where she is giving an audition and she simply rocked it.

Take a look:

Tanvi's talent is unmatchable in the video and it proves that she has a long way to go in her career.

In one of her previous interviews, Tanvi had mentioned that she is extremely grateful for bagging this show. She truly enjoys shooting with co-star Kunal.

The actress also revealed that she was finalized for the show within a few days after coming to Mumbai and had to quickly return to her hometown just to pack her bags and get back to the city to start shooting.

Tanvi also reveals that she dearly misses her family and home.

The actress found it extremely exhausting to shoot for hectic work hours in the initial days but is now getting used to it.

Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is bankrolled by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.

The show also stars Dipali Kamath, Hiten Paintal, Deepali Pansare, Alisha Parveen, Neha Narang, Abhishek Malik, Aditi, and Moon Banerjee among others in pivotal roles.

