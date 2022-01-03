Amazing! Naagin 6 promo out; new naagin to wage a war against coronavirus?

MUMBAI: The Naagin 6 promo is out. Ekta Kapoor had made an announcement on Bigg Boss 15 that she is bringing back Naagin with its 6th instalment. And from the promo, it seems that Naagin is going global. The new promo talks about how things were pretty good in 2019 and then COVID hit the globe. It seems the new Naagin will wage a war against the virus. The show has a huge fanbase.

Names such as Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, and Mahekk Chahal have come forward as the new naagin. However, nothing is confirmed. The producer is building a mystery around who the real naagin is.

Have a look at the promo.

The first season aired from 1 November 2015 to 5 June 2016 and starred Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, and Adaa Khan.

The second season aired from 8 October 2016 to 25 June 2017 and starred Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra, Adaa Khan, and Kinshuk Mahajan.

The third season aired from 2 June 2018 to 26 May 2019 and starred Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, and Rajat Tokas.

The fourth season aired from 14 December 2019 to 22 March 2020 and from 18 July 2020 to 9 August 2020. It starred Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria.

The fifth season aired from 9 August 2020 to 6 February 2021 and starred Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal.

