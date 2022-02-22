AMAZING! Nakuul Mehta: There was no plan to come back to television right now but when Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 came my way, I instantly thought that it was right to take it up

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors on the small screens.

The actor is currently seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 playing the lead role of Ram Kapoor.

Nakuul is being lauded for his stellar performance.

The actor has previously done shows like Ishqbaaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Nakuul made a comeback on the small screens after a long gap and fans were simply thrilled to see him.

The actor is one social media star and has always spoken his heart out on various topics.

In one of his interviews with a leading web portal, Nakuul spoke about a lot of things.

Talking about being more than just an actor, Nakuul said, "I was always inclined towards acting. I was very passionate about performing on stage, in drama and also in sports. But I feel acting is my profession. I am an actor. But I have a life that is much larger and more expansive than just all this that I have done so far. If we choose to live by the actor tag, it is very limited. And now, after becoming a father, I feel I have really found my best role now."

Further speaking about his views before signing any project and keeping in mind the viewers' expectations, he said, "The popular answer should be, "Yes, I do". But the truth is that, "No, I don't." Because what I pander to what I feel that they want, I will not be doing justice or be authentic to my intuition. I only go by my intuition. There was no plan to come back to television right now. When Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 came my way, I instantly thought that it was right to take it up. I just felt right."

Lastly, speaking about the changing trends in television and how the TRP game has taken over, Nakuul quipped, "I think the problem is, till you don't make finite shows, you can't have your writing in place. Most of the film work which is done is very mass-oriented. A lot of it is like our television. But if we are making material content every day on television, it's very hard. I don't blame anybody. I feel I am very fortunate that all my three shows are I have had dream material to play on most days."

Well said, Nakuul!

