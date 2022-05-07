Amazing! Natasha Sharma is practically glowing in her Baby Shower pictures, Check out

Both Natasha and Aditya met on the sets of Na Aana Iss Des Laado and announced their first baby after being married for eight years. They both seem very excited for the same and we are sure they will be xcellent parents.

Natasha Sharma

MUMBAI : Natasha Sharma is soon set to embrace motherhood and recently shared a few pictures from the godh-bharai ceremony. She looked absolutely stunning in an olive green silk saree, adorning heavy gold jewellery and looked tremendously happy, posing with her husband.

She starred in Na Ana Iss Des Laado and she and her husband Aditya kept this ceremony a family affair. She however shared a few glimpses of the ceremony with her husband and in-laws.

They can be seen performing rituals with her and for the baby as part of the ceremony and she is gracefully accepting the blessings and gifts that are being bestowed upon her. She is seen posing with her mother and father-in-law.

In an interaction, Aditya opened up about his experience and excitement and said that he was mentally preparing himself. They are arranging for the things for the baby and now are mentally prepared to welcome it and are waiting for it to arrive.

Credits: ETimes, Times Of India

