Amazing! Navneet Malik Shares Insights on Learning Gujarati for 'Aankh Micholi': Playing a Character Involves More Than Memorizing Lines

MUMBAI: Navneet Malik, known for his role in 'The Freelancer,' has taken on the challenge of playing a Gujarati character named Sumedh in the show 'Aankh Micholi.' The Haryana-born actor has gone beyond the conventional approach to acting by learning the Gujarati dialect to enhance his performance and fully immerse himself in the character.

Expressing his perspective on portraying Sumedh, Navneet emphasized, "As an actor, it is imperative to make yourself believe that you are the character. For my character of Sumedh, I wanted to speak in a particular dialect because the character has a certain accent and dialect."

Navneet Malik believes that playing a character involves more than just memorizing lines and delivering them. To ensure authenticity in his portrayal, he dedicated time to learning the Gujarati dialect, considering it a crucial aspect of delivering his best performance. He expressed his commitment to mastering the dialect to bring depth to his character.

To achieve this, Navneet took training sessions under a Gujarati cultural consultant for several months. He participated in workshops and training lessons to familiarize himself with the nuances of the language and culture. The actor acknowledged the fun and learning in the process, highlighting its role in understanding the cultural backdrop of Gujarat, where the show is set.

Navneet Malik shared, "Now I do understand the culture of Gujarat where the show is set. Also, this workshop did help me bring the cultural accuracy to play an emotional Gujarati boy." The actor's dedication to cultural accuracy is reflected in his commitment to delivering a nuanced and authentic performance in 'Aankh Micholi.'

The show, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions and airing on Star Plus, stars Khushi Dubey alongside Navneet Malik.

