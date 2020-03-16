AMAZING! Netizens APPLAUD Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt for her stellar performance in the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Fans love the show for the camaraderie between the co-stars of the show. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 15:52
AMAZING! Netizens APPLAUD Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt for her stellar performance in the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Fans love the show for the camaraderie between the co-stars of the show, Sai gets Pakhi arrested for playing dirty games with the family for staying close to family and taking Vinayak away from her. This makes Virat worried.

The story gets interesting when Sai exposes Pakhi for all her wrongdoings. Bhavani gets worried about the family’s reputation while Virat lashes out at Pakhi. Virat apologizes to Sai and she forgives him but she doesn’t feel safe in the house and so she decides to leave Chavan Niwas with Vinayak. Virat gets disheartened knowing that Sai doesn't trust him.

With the current track, fans adore Pakhi's performance in the realisation scene, they flood her feed with wishes for such a stellar performance. Check out their messages:

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pathetic! Jagtap kidnaps Sai leaving Samrat bloodshed

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin Yogendra Vikram Singh Samrat Chavan Virat Pakhi Ninad Ajinkya Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Star Jalsha Kusum Dola Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films Siddharth Vankar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
46
Haha
15
Yay
2
Wow
1
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 15:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Actress Shruti Choudhary and Dhwani Gori bag Shweta Tiwari's next show on Zee TV
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that a lot...
Must Read! Take a sneak peek at ex Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat’s journey from being a TV host to a political personality
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passed away on Monday due to a heart attack in Goa. She was a famous BJP...
Nima Denzongpa: What! Sujata and Tushar to Nima, Manav comes on time
MUMBAI :Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in...
EXCLUSIVE! Yohan brings Sejal home amid the Janmashtami celebrations; Mahira's plan to marry him crashes in Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Heartwarming! Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan’s Zain Imam aka Agastya and Reem Sameer Shaikh aka Pakhi get emotional on the last day of their shoot
MUMBAI : Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of...
Heartbreaking! Take a look at ex Bigg Boss contestants who left us shocked with their untimely demise
MUMBAI: This morning, we woke up with the sad news that Sonali Phogat has passed away. She was a BJP leader, and rose...
Recent Stories
Surprising! This is how Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor reacts to chin and lip-job claims
Surprising! This is how Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor reacts to chin and lip-job claims
Latest Video