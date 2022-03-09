Amazing! Nisha Aur Uske Cousins fame Aneri Vajani and Mishkat Verma's reunion is indeed unmissable | Deets Inside

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 18:11
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. 

 Also read: WOW! The cute reunion of THESE Nisha Aur Uske Cousins actors shouldn't be missed! Check out video

Nisha Aur Uske Cousins was one of the most popular romantic drama television series which aired on Star Plus from 18 August 2014. 

The show starred Aneri Vajani, Mohsin Khan, Taher Shabbir, and Mishkat Varma as leads. 

The story revolved around the relationship between seven cousins residing in the Jaipur city of Rajasthan, and focused on the family disputes caused by the difference of opinions due to generation gaps. 

Also read: AWW! Mohsin Khan's bond with his sweet sister Zeba is nothing but pure SIBLING GOALS; check out
 
But recently, the lead actors Aneri who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Mishkat who is currently seen in Anandi Baa aur Emily as Aarav had a great reunion time. 

Well, prior to him, Aneri had a great time meeting up with Mohsin Khan as well. 

Well, but this is not the first time the team Nisha Aur Uske Cousins had a great time. 

Well, what is your take on their reunion, aren't the pictures adorable? 

Do let us know your views. 

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com
 


 

About Author

Latest Video