Amazing! No one can beat Tanya Sharma's dance moves, Here's proof

MUMBAI: Tanya Sharma is one of the most stellar and gorgeous actresses in the entertainment sector. The diva is loved by viewers for her acting chops and an outstanding sense of style. In Sasural Simar Ka 2, she is currently playing Reema Narayan. Fans appreciate her chemistry with Karan Sharma.

Also read - Glam queen! Tanya Sharma oozes oomph in these high slit outfits

The actress made her acting debut as Meera in the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She co-starred in the popular Colors TV serial Udaan alongside Gaurav Sareen, and she received appreciation for her performance as Chakor's daughter.

She can easily fascinate the audience with her dance videos on YouTube and Instagram. The diva has more than 3 million Instagram followers. Talking about Tanya Sharma’s dancing, she has posted a behind-the-scenes video hinting toward an upcoming twist in the serial.

Tanya Sharma is seen grooving along with other cast members and has mentioned that there’s soon going to be a dance face-off in Sasural Simar Ka 2. Tanya’s dance is amazing and there’s no doubt about that.

Don’t forget to check out the video she shared and tell us what you think about the upcoming twist!

Also read - Glamorous! Tanya Sharma has a fabulous collection of crop tops

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.