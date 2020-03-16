Amazing! Not all the Saas-Bahus are so cordial as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara-Manjari, here’s the proof | Deets Inside

In the midst of the ups and downs in the show, we came across candid behind-the-scenes wherein Akshara and Manjari are giving everyone Saah-Bahu goals.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 17:40
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

In the upcoming episode, everyone including Akshara, Manjari, and Anand is worried about seeing Abhimanyu and questions the doctor about his recovery. The doctor reveals that 75 percent of his nerve has been damaged and there are barely any chances for it to recover. There are 90 percent chances of him losing his hand completely. Surgery is the only option that can recover his hand.

Anand reveals that there is a doctor who could have helped but he has stopped doing surgeries. Manjari suggests he can try talking but Anand reveals that he has already tried but no positive reply.

Akshara decides to convince the surgeon to do Abhimanyu's surgery as she wants Abhimanyu to recover as soon as possible.

But in the midst of the ups and downs in the show, we came across candid behind-the-scenes wherein Akshara and Manjari indeed give everyone Saah-Bahu goals. They both were seen sitting peacefully and talking about the script and also checking on the new updates on the phone.

Manjari aka Ami Trivedi is seen reading scripts while Akshara aka Pranali Rathod is checking updates on her cell phone and simultaneously they were seen enjoying gossip chat.

Have a look!

Well, what do you have to say about this Saas-Bahu Jodi?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Riddhi Vyas

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 17:40

