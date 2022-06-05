Amazing! Paras Kalnawat aka Samar and Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi dances on this Bollywood star’s song before #MaAn wedding

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues.

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly and their onscreen family members cannot keep calm about the wedding ceremony.

Soon after the engagement, the rituals will start. They will begin with the mehendi rasam. A behind-the-scenes video has been shared by Paras aka Samar wherein they both are shaking their legs and enacting the hook step of Bollywood star – Ranveer Singh from his upcoming film – Jayeshbhai Jordaar. They both are seen dancing to the film's song – Firecracker.

Paras took to his social media and uploaded the video and captioned the video as, “Main toh bhai hoon hi Jordaar aur Muskie Firecracker.” He even tagged Muskan his reel sister – Pakhi.

Have a look!

Talking about the show, we will soon witness a track wherein Anuj and Anupamaa’s mehendi and sangeet ceremony would be celebrated with full of cheers and merry in the presence of Mika Singh who will come to sets to promote his upcoming show - ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, which would be aired on Star Bharat.

