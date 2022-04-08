AMAZING! Parvati Sehgal aka Manini to don a NEW LOOK for Banni Chow Home Delivery? Here's proof

Parvati Sehgal is winning praises for her stellar performances in Banni Chow Home Delivery and her character is rapidly progressing with time. 
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a new show titled Banni Chow Home Delivery. 

The show stars Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles. 

Apart from these two, the makers have roped in some of the finest actors from the TV industry who are playing pivotal roles in the show. 

One of them is Parvati Sehgal who portrays the role of Manini in the show.

The actress is seen as Yuvan's stepmother in the show. 

Parvati is loved for her performance in the popular drama series. 

While the viewers are seeing Parvati in a negative avatar in the show, the actress is exactly the opposite of her character in real life. 

And now, as the show is already going through some interesting twists and turns in the story, we will also see a lot of changes in each and every character. 

ALSO READ:OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

Parvati is very active on social media and keeps posting all the latest updates with her fans straight from the sets. 

The actress has now shared a picture from her vanity but what grabbed our attention was his caption. 

Parvati mentioned the new look which means there is a possibility that the viewers will get to see a new look of Manini in the show. 

Take a look:

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.  

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha. 

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ASO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery : Oh No! Ulka Gupta aka Banni's this act has left makers in trouble, Here's why

