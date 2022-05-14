Amazing! THIS popular Anupamaa actress to participate in Rohit Shetty’s Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Anupamaa fame Aneri Vajani to soon appear on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 09:30
Aneri Vajani

MUMBAI: Anupamaa fame Aneri Vajani has been confirmed as the final contestant in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’. The actress is currently seen in Anupamaa.

Talking about preparing to slug it out on the reality show, Aneri was quoted saying, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is my first reality show and I cannot hold back my excitement. I love exploring new things and stepping beyond my comfort zone. With this show, I will surely get on to new heights in my life. I am all set to embark on this adventurous journey and cannot wait to take on this challenge.”

The makers have roped in popular TV faces and social media influencers. Some of the names confirmed for the upcoming edition are Rubina DIlaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, choreographer Tushar Kalia and social media influencers, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu and Erika Packard.

Earlier, Aneri took to Instagram to announce her collaboration with Mohsin Khan for ‘Nisha Aur Unke Cousins’. It was indeed very happy news for the fans to witness Aneri and Mohsin doing this exciting project together after a long wait of 8 year.

On the work front, Aneri is seen in the Star Plus tv show Anupamaa, playing the character of Malvika aka Mukku while Mohsin was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and some music videos.

Credit: ETimes

