Amazing! Popular Mythological shows Devon Ke Dev.... Mahadev and Radha Krishn to return on TV, Sumedh Mudgalkar reacts

Now two more popular shows are coming back on TV, which will surely be music to the fans’ ears.
Sumedh Mudgalkar

MUMBAI: Not long ago many beloved Tv shows had made a comeback on Television during the covid pandemic. This made fans reminisce about their good old shows. Now two more popular shows are coming back on TV, which will surely be music to the fans’ ears. 

Also Read- Fantastic! Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev actor Mohit Raina, become parents to baby girl

We are talking about Radha Krishn (starring Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh and Basant Bhatt) and Devon Ke Dev.... Mahadev (starring Mohit Raina, Mouni Roy and Sourabh Raaj Jain). These shows have a massive fan following and millions loved watching them. They are all set to make a comeback on 25th March 2023. 

Reportedly Radha Krishn will air from 7:30 to 9 PM while Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev will air from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar who essays the role of Lord Krishna in Radha Krish couldn’t contain his excitement and said, “Fans have shown so much love on the show and me. I already have gratitude towards the viewers for showing me so much love and now that Star Bharat is re-running the show I'm glad they have decided this. And because the fans must have demanded it and I'm sure that the fans will show the same love as they showered on the show before.”

Also Read- Exclusive! Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn will go off-air, this is when the stars will wrap up the shoot

Star Bharat channel hopes to draw viewers for these iconic shows once again and get maximum viewership.

What are your thoughts on Radha Krishn and Devon Ke Dev.... Mahadev being aired once again?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-filmibeat

Mallika Singh Sumedh Mudgalkar Basant Bhatt Zalak Desai Radha Lord Krishna Mohit Raina Mouni Roy Lord Vishnu Parvati TV news TellyChakkar
About Author

