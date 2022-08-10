Amazing! Popular Mythological shows Devon Ke Dev.... Mahadev and Radha Krishn to return on TV, Sumedh Mudgalkar reacts

MUMBAI: Not long ago many beloved Tv shows had made a comeback on Television during the covid pandemic. This made fans reminisce about their good old shows. Now two more popular shows are coming back on TV, which will surely be music to the fans’ ears.

We are talking about Radha Krishn (starring Sumedh Mudgalkar, Mallika Singh and Basant Bhatt) and Devon Ke Dev.... Mahadev (starring Mohit Raina, Mouni Roy and Sourabh Raaj Jain). These shows have a massive fan following and millions loved watching them. They are all set to make a comeback on 25th March 2023.

Reportedly Radha Krishn will air from 7:30 to 9 PM while Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev will air from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar who essays the role of Lord Krishna in Radha Krish couldn’t contain his excitement and said, “Fans have shown so much love on the show and me. I already have gratitude towards the viewers for showing me so much love and now that Star Bharat is re-running the show I'm glad they have decided this. And because the fans must have demanded it and I'm sure that the fans will show the same love as they showered on the show before.”

Star Bharat channel hopes to draw viewers for these iconic shows once again and get maximum viewership.

