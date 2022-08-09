AMAZING! Pratik Sehajpal has not won any trophy but always won the hearts of the people; here’s why

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal has been winning the hearts of the audience ever since he started his journey on reality TV shows. He has been the viewers' favourite on any show he becomes a part of.

Pratik Sehajpal debuted as a contestant on MTV’s reality dating show Love School season 3 in 2018. He gained good popularity and in the same year when auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies Xtreme but could not clear the audition. He then participated in the first season of MTV’s Ace of Space and finished as the first runner-up.

He then debuted as an actor in Alt Balaji’s web series ‘Bebakee’ as Rahil Abdullah. He later appeared in the first season of Big Boss OTT in 2021. He walked off the show and took the briefcase in which he received a ticket to enter the Big Boss house in 2021.

He has been a part of popular reality TV shows and won audience’s hearts but never the trophy. Here is why we think why he has always been the favourite contestant on every show:

1.Pratik’s fearless attitude

One thing that all fans love about Pratik is his fearless attitude and the ability to speak his mind openly. In every show that he has been a part of, he voiced his opinion to his fellow competitors with full conviction. He believes that when he has a problem, he doesn't gossip, but speaks face to face.

2. His emotional side

Pratik Sehajpal has never been a grudge-bearer. Even if he got into a dispute with a participant, he would try to make amends later rather than dragging it out, regardless of whoever was at fault. We've seen him get emotional on the shows multiple times, which leads us to assume he's a kind hearted person. He doesn’t shy away from showing his vulnerable side which helps him connect with the viewers better.

3.Taking a stand for himself and his mother

Pratik will always be remembered for being one of the honest players. He, by no means shied away from speaking his mind, taking a stand for his pals with inside the house, giving up all he has all through tasks. Whenever somebody said anything about his mother, he always took a stand against it.

Pratik Sehajpal's emotional personality draws us; however we have also witnessed his aggressive side. Pratik Sehajpal might come off as crude but over the course of time, we get to see the other side of him which is honest and emotional and that earns him all the love from the audience.

So, even if Pratik Sehajpal has not won a trophy, he sure has won the hearts of the people.

