AMAZING! Pravishta Mishra aka Yuvaan's THROWBACK audition video will leave you STUNNED

MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit the small screens.

The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles.

The show hit the small screens about a month ago and has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

Pravisht is playing the role of Yuvaan.

Before he got several praises for the role of Yuvaan, Pravisht is known for his characters in shows like Barrister Babu, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Siya Ke Ram among others.

The actor was well-appreciated for his performance in Barrister Babu where he was paired opposite Anchal Sahu in the show who played Bondita in the show.

Pravisht has proved his mettle in acting in all his shows so far.

We came across a video of Pravisht's audition and we are stunned by his talent. Pravisht has worked a lot on himself ever since he has stepped in the TV industry. The actor is only getting better with time.

Pravisht is among the young lot of actors who has lots of talent and equal amount of dedication towards his work. The actor is working extremely hard towards his goals and in no time, he will become one of the top-rated actors of small screens.

Take a look:

Pravisht looks extremely confident while he performs the scene.

This video proves that Pravisht has a long way to go in his career.

What is your take on Pravisht's audition video? What do you think about his current performance in Banni Chow Home Delivery? Tell us in the comments.

