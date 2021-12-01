Amazing! Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas wants to make his Bollywood debut

MUMBAI : Bollywood has always been an attraction for lots of Hollywood celebs. Some of the well-known actors from Hollywood had even worked in Indian cinema. Recently Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas has shown a desire to make his Bollywood debut very soon.

Nick Jonas has developed a liking towards Hindi films over the years since his marriage to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

The star husband recently revealed that he is also open to the possibility of making his debut in Hindi films.

Talking to an international news publication, Nick stated that he loves Bollywood films and it’s certainly something that he would be interested in doing. The American actor-singer also revealed that he has made a lot of friends now in Bollywood.

Nick called Bollywood 'a phenomenal film industry'. According to him, the work people do here is very inspiring and if the right thing came up, he might just jump in.

Nick also shared his experience of enjoying Bollywood songs during his visit to India for his wedding. According to him, it is the best kind of music to dance to and it’s definitely what they play at their house parties.

Nick and Priyanka are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today. The couple tied the knot in 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan. They celebrated their big day with their close friends and family, followed by multiple wedding receptions.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ where she will be essaying the role of Sati. Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Credit: ETime



