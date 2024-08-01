Amazing! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya's Shiv Shakti: Nikki Sharma nails high-octane stunt sequence recreating Kareena Kapoor’s act from the film 3 Idiots

The relationship between Arjun Bijlani (Shiv) and Nikki Sharma (Shakti), produced by Studio LSD Productions, has also kept viewers hooked to their screens and is adored by all! Viewers were in for a visual treat when Shiv and Shakti got married recently.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 20:55
Nikki

MUMBAI: Since its premiere, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti on Zee TV has been the talk of the town as it looks at the healing power of love in a modern interpretation of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. The relationship between Arjun Bijlani (Shiv) and Nikki Sharma (Shakti), produced by Studio LSD Productions, has also kept viewers hooked to their screens and is adored by all! Viewers were in for a visual treat when Shiv and Shakti got married recently.

Also read: Nikki Sharma, who essays the role of Shakti in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti speaks about her Christmas plans

 

However, Keertan (Gaurav Wadhwa), who plans to wed Shakti, is making every effort to sabotage the wedding. When he eventually learns of the secret that Shiv has been keeping for so long, everyone is in disbelief.

Keertan makes a dramatic exit during the mehendi sequence, which leaves Shakti highly skeptical of his plan. She decided to follow him around on a scooter, but Shakti's adrenaline-fueled stunt grabbed the show in this scene. She had never driven a scooter before, and she did it while wearing a lehenga, just like Kareena Kapoor did in the film '3 Idiots.' It has come to everyone's attention that she managed to stick to the window of a speeding bus without having the help of a stunt double during this intense scene.

Nikki Sharma stated, "This is the first time I rode a scooty in my life, and I never thought I would need to learn one, especially for a show. But because it was the scene's demand, I learnt it and managed to ride the scooty with a day's practice. When I wore a lehenga and entered the school, I felt like Kareena Kapoor from 3 idiots who came to meet Aamir Khan on a scooty in a lehenga. It was difficult, but I really feel blessed to have got an opportunity to perform such a stunt on my own. Additionally, hanging from the window of a bus in a lehenga was challenging too, something that needs a lot of physical and mental strength. I got a lot of appreciation from my directors and co-actors too, but I truly hope our viewers also enjoyed the sequence and shower me with love and appreciation."

Even though Nikki Sharma's lehenga-clad acrobatic captivated the audience, it will be even more interesting to see if she can actually go inside the school and find what Keertan is up to.

Enjoy Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti every day at 7.30 PM on Zee TV to see the fascinating tale of Shiv and Shakti!

Also read:Exclusive! Dosti Anokhi and Parshuram actress Nikky Sharma roped in for movie titled Sajan Re

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat

Nikki Sharma dosti anokhi Parshuram Sajan Renew movie Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti Zee TV Keertan Gaurav Wadhwa Arjun Bijlani Shiv Shakti Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS OTT NEWS Showbizz news B town updates South new south actors Ott actress Bollywood fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 20:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! From Kiran Rao dedicating songs, to Mithila Palkar and Nupur Shikhare grooving to Jugnoo, check out these special performances which took place at Ira Khan - Nupur Shikhare's wedding
MUMBAI: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities continue as the mehendi ceremony took place on Monday. While...
Exclusive! Cubicles series actor Badri Chavan wants to play characters like THESE talented actor, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI: Upcoming Sony LIV web series titled Cubicles season 3 has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was...
Exclusive! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani fame Tota Roy Chowdhury on his latest Bengali OTT series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, “…tried to keep it as real as a documentary …”
MUMBAI: Indian actor Tota Roy Chowdhury works majorly in Bengali and Hindi cinema. The actor has also showed his skills...
Wow! Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s "12th Fail" Achieves Milestone as Highest Rated Indian Film on IMDb
MUMBAI: In an unexpected triumph, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail" has not only become a box office success, grossing...
Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to implement 'no phones policy' for guests at their Goa wedding
MUMBAI: After dating for a couple of years, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have decided to get married on...
Amazing! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya's Shiv Shakti: Nikki Sharma nails high-octane stunt sequence recreating Kareena Kapoor’s act from the film 3 Idiots
MUMBAI: Since its premiere, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti on Zee TV has been the talk of the town as it looks at...
Recent Stories
Kiran
Wow! From Kiran Rao dedicating songs, to Mithila Palkar and Nupur Shikhare grooving to Jugnoo, check out these special performances which took place at Ira Khan - Nupur Shikhare's wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rinku
Must Read! Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Rinku Dhawan talks about her divorce and how her son had to deal with it “I was emotionally attracted to someone when I was married; I don’t care if I didn’t win the Bigg Boss trophy I won my son back that's more
Arun
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Family members get a special power to eliminate one nominated contestant
Uorfi
Dance Plus Pro: Kya Baat Hai! Uorfi Javed reveals that Master Rahul Shetty rejected her proposal and he never responded to her but she believes her one sided love as a lot of power to win him over
Vicky
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Vicky Jain’s mother enters the house, THIS is how she welcomed daughter – in – law Ankita Lokhande; read to know more
Ankita
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande’s mother enters the Bigg Boss house warns Vicky and the actress on how things are shown outside gives them an ultimatum of fifteen days
Stan
OMG! MC Stan, Angry rapper yells at a group of boys who abused him; Says ‘Kon gaali diya re b******d’