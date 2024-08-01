Amazing! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya's Shiv Shakti: Nikki Sharma nails high-octane stunt sequence recreating Kareena Kapoor’s act from the film 3 Idiots

MUMBAI: Since its premiere, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti on Zee TV has been the talk of the town as it looks at the healing power of love in a modern interpretation of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. The relationship between Arjun Bijlani (Shiv) and Nikki Sharma (Shakti), produced by Studio LSD Productions, has also kept viewers hooked to their screens and is adored by all! Viewers were in for a visual treat when Shiv and Shakti got married recently.

Also read: Nikki Sharma, who essays the role of Shakti in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti speaks about her Christmas plans

However, Keertan (Gaurav Wadhwa), who plans to wed Shakti, is making every effort to sabotage the wedding. When he eventually learns of the secret that Shiv has been keeping for so long, everyone is in disbelief.

Keertan makes a dramatic exit during the mehendi sequence, which leaves Shakti highly skeptical of his plan. She decided to follow him around on a scooter, but Shakti's adrenaline-fueled stunt grabbed the show in this scene. She had never driven a scooter before, and she did it while wearing a lehenga, just like Kareena Kapoor did in the film '3 Idiots.' It has come to everyone's attention that she managed to stick to the window of a speeding bus without having the help of a stunt double during this intense scene.

Nikki Sharma stated, "This is the first time I rode a scooty in my life, and I never thought I would need to learn one, especially for a show. But because it was the scene's demand, I learnt it and managed to ride the scooty with a day's practice. When I wore a lehenga and entered the school, I felt like Kareena Kapoor from 3 idiots who came to meet Aamir Khan on a scooty in a lehenga. It was difficult, but I really feel blessed to have got an opportunity to perform such a stunt on my own. Additionally, hanging from the window of a bus in a lehenga was challenging too, something that needs a lot of physical and mental strength. I got a lot of appreciation from my directors and co-actors too, but I truly hope our viewers also enjoyed the sequence and shower me with love and appreciation."

Even though Nikki Sharma's lehenga-clad acrobatic captivated the audience, it will be even more interesting to see if she can actually go inside the school and find what Keertan is up to.

Enjoy Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti every day at 7.30 PM on Zee TV to see the fascinating tale of Shiv and Shakti!

Also read:Exclusive! Dosti Anokhi and Parshuram actress Nikky Sharma roped in for movie titled Sajan Re

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat