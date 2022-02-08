Amazing! From Rags To Riches; Sudesh Lehri opens up on his struggles and recalls his past, Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Also read: Dr Mashoor Gulati's “cute” banter with Archana Puran Singh leaves everyone in splits on Sony TV's India's Laughter Champion

The ace comedian recalls his past and opens up about how he used to sell kulfi, tea and vegetables and took up several odd jobs to reach where he is now. He is a true inspiration and his skills as an artist are something that no one can overlook.

He talked about all this in Maniesh Paul’s podcast and shared his struggles, not attending school, controversies and more. The comedian said that he came from a poor background and didn’t have the opportunity to study. He would sell tea even though tea wasn’t prepared at his own home and take tea to factories.

He went on to singing in orchestras since he liked singing and soon began mimicking legendary singers. He was recognized for his mimicry and continued doing so. He also loved watching films, watching four in a day. He also travelled to Vaishno Devi and saw Hema Malini there. Further, he said he did 25-30 shows and was paid 1000 rupees for a show as a singer.

He did a lot of films in Punjab and made a home and got a car for himself. He became a known name in Punjab and learnt about comedy shows in Mumbai and one guy from Laughter Challenge told him that he wasn’t known beyond Punjab and showed him his place. He wanted to look for talent and soon Sudesh agreed and was loved by them. He recalled his time with Kapil Sharma and Chandan.

He further went on to talk about being slapped by Krushna Abhishek. He said that he had always been jealous of Maniesh and Krushna and said that had Krushna not slapped him, he wouldn’t have become as famous. He said that he would often forget lines and Krushna slapped him on stage saying ‘Abbe Saale’ and the audience laughed. This became a routine and even though I asked him to slap from a distance, he wouldn’t so I started slapping him without prior intimation. Then the slaps stopped.

Of course the comedian’s journey has been truly inspirational, from selling tea and vegetables to becoming a known name in Punjab and then conquering Mumbai. He is definitely an icon and many look up to him.

