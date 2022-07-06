Amazing! Read to know about Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chaphekar’s interesting addition

MUMBAI: Mugdha Chaphekar is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. With her hard work, she has carved a place for herself in the entertainment industry.

She has gained fame with her performance in Kumkum Bhagya. The show has been loved by the audience; due credits to its intriguing plot and authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar), Rhea (Tina Philip), Shahana (Aparna Mishra) and Aaliya (Reyhnaa Pandit). While all the stars have been working round the clock to keep their viewers entertained, it looks like Mugdha has also been catching up with her favourite hobby during her free time on the set.

Well, Mugdha is fond of reading. While it is hard for actors to get any extra time to follow their passion due to their busy schedules, looks like she manages to find some time to enjoy her hobby. She is a person who prefers reading real-life, inspirational stories.

In fact, the actress is so addicted to books that you will find a novel in her hand whenever she gets some spare time during the day. The actress even redesigned her house slightly and bought herself a full-size bookshelf for her huge collection of novels. She shared with Times of India, “I am someone who always reads a good book during my free time. In fact, reading an interesting novel always makes me happy and stress-free, even if I have a hectic shoot schedule. I feel I have inherited the love for reading books from my parents. Since my childhood, I always got books as a gift for all my achievements, and I am really happy with my collection. I haven’t kept a proper count on the number of books that I own, but I have a lot of books at home, so much so that I had to redesign my house slightly and buy a full-size bookshelf to keep them.”

