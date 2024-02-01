Amazing! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama starts the new year on a spiritual note, Deets inside

This time, Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly has wish everyone a very happy new year while she is celebrating her start of the year at Vaishno Devi temple.
Rupali

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anupama facing troubles after moving to the US after leaving her family behind.

Also read - Anupamaa: Major Twist! Anupama to enter Anuj and Shruti's world

The show is loved by the audience and the actors are followed on their social media profiles where we get to see the actors keeping everyone updated by putting out posts, showing what’s happening behind the scenes and off the sets, beyond the world of TV.

While the audience love the serial, they also like to know what's happening in the personal life of their favourite celebrity.

Rupali has shared a post from Vaishno Devi temple and it’s really giving new year goals to a lot of people. Check out the post below:

As we can see in the post, Rupali Ganguly looks really happy and in the caption she has written, “JAI MATA DI 

Wish you all a fabulous 2024 

Thank u for the jacket @gulshanshah15”

Also read - Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama gets arrested by the US police

What do you think about the current track of Anupamaa? Do tell us your views and opinions in the comment section below.

What do you think about the current track of Anupamaa? Do tell us your views and opinions in the comment section below.

About Author

