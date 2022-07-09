Amazing! From Rupali Ganguly to Kartik Aaryan, these celebs seek blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja

MUMBAI: Ganpati fest or Ganesh Chaturthi is one such festival which is celebrated with joy and cheer everywhere, especially all over Mumbai and Maharashtra.

People worship Lord Ganesh very religiously during this holy fest. For the past two years, the fest was celebrated in a low-key style because of the Covid-19 restrictions. This year is special as people believe already believe Bappa to be 'Vighnaharta' and due to lack of restrictions, People celebrated the fest will a lot of pomp and devotion.

In Mumbai, Lalbaughcha Raja is one such Ganpati Pandal that is visited by people all over the country and many celebrities too arrive to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh here.

1. Rupali Ganguly.

Rupali Ganguly is known as Anupama these days and she is one such actress who needs no introduction. She is catering a lot of audience attention because of her chemistry with Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna. Everyone’s favourite Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama reached in a green saree with her son and the family members to seek the blessing from Bappa.

2. Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill along with her brother Shehbaaz Badesha too arrived at the pandal to seek the blessings of Bappa. She will be seen next in a film – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Well, here, Shehbaz's tattoo captured everyone's attention.

3. Kartik Aaryan

He is one of the most charming actors in Bollywood. He was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now he will be seen next in Aashiqui 3.

4. Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Yug

She is one of the evergreen beauties in Bollywood. Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga which was a Netflix film but now she will be seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s 'The Good Wife'. Though she went solo, husband Ajay Devgn and son Yug visited another time.

5. Ankita Lokhande

Ankita is one such actress who does not need any such introduction. She was last in StarPlus’ Smart Jodi along with her hubby Vicky Jain and had won the show.

6. Shiny Doshi and Kushal Tandon

Pandya Store’s Dhara Pandya aka Shiny Doshi and Bigg Boss 7 – Beyhadh fame Kushal Tandon too did not want to miss the opportunity to seek the blessings.

7. Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli too arrived at the holy place to seek blessings from God for her future projects Goodbye, Mission Majnu and more. Have a look below!

8. Aparshakti Khurana, Khushali Kumar and the team of Dhokha Round D Corner

Team of Dhokha Round D Corner which includes Aparshakti Khurana, Khushali Kumar and directors Kookie Gulati took Bappa's blessings for their upcoming film.

9. Tamannah Bhatia and Niel Nitin Mukesh

Tamannah and Niel too visited the Pandal to seek blessings from God. Both the actors seemed happy. Have a look!

10. Ekta Kapoor and Neena Gupta

Bollywood veteran actress Neena Gupta and daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor too were seen in a happy zone as they seek the blessings of Bappa too.

