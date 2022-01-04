Amazing! Rytasha Rathore inspires us to be comfortable in our own skin

MUMBAI: Being comfortable in your own skin comes with acceptance of your flaws. Flaunting what you have is important for every woman and that is what Rytasha Rathore advocates with her beautiful pictures. The actress who has undergone a massive weight loss transformation over the years has no qualms about showing off her imperfections and curves.

Have a look.

Pics: Rytasha Rathore defies societal 'beauty standards' as she shows off her imperfections; inspires women to be comfortable in their own skin

1. Rytasha began the year with a bold bikini photoshoot and gave a sneak peek into the shoot with her Instagram stories.

2. The actress has often advocated body positivity be it with stretch marks, loose skin, or a pimple on her chin. Rytasha has never shied away from flaunting it all. She was seen flaunting the stretch marks post her workout. Meanwhile, on New Year’s Rytasha posted a selfie showing off her new year pimple and wrote, “New year, new pimple, old love, new lessons.”

3. Rytasha styled her mother’s 30-year-old blingy sari for a wedding she attended. She looks gorgeous and glamorous in the pictures.

4. She shared a mirror selfie. As she proudly showed of her flab, the actress wrote, “Not fat enough for “fat girl” roles, not thin enough for “normal girl” roles…. but I just vonnu say you, moreeee than enough talent to play any role.”

5. Rytasha’s cute bathtub photoshoot with a positive and motivational note is all that we want on our bad days. Some time back, she posted a happy picture from her foamy bathtub session and wrote, “Wake up. Give yourself a big hug. Cut out people who are wasting yo tym. Stop being a dum bich. Remind yourself u a strong power bich instead. Capiche?”

6. Another set of beautiful pictures that Rytasha posted don’t fail to make her weight loss transformation visible. One can’t deny that she has had a breathtaking fitness journey.

Credits: TOI