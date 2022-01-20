Amazing! Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai 3 might start soon, this is what Ratna Pathak has to say

MUMBAI: Ratna Pathak Shah's depiction of Maya Sarabhai, a snooty socialite in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, gained a huge success in the first season of the show, which aired on tv. In 2017, the 64-year-old made her OTT debut with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai season 2. However, fans had mixed reviews but she was praised for her stunning performance.

Many fans still anticipate if a third season is on the way. she hoped they’d be able to do something interesting and expressed her hope of a third season happening soon.

In a conversation with News18 about a third season of the show, the talented actress shared, “We would all love there to be something in the making.” She added that it all depended on Aatish Kapadia (writer) because that show is nothing without him. “So, if he can put an interesting script together, then I think we all will be delighted to come back,” she said.

However, she expressed that she felt the second season was a bit of a mixed experience for the audience, as well as for the actors. She also revealed her hope for coming back stronger than that if they were to return.

Ratna Pathak Shah has adorned all kinds of platforms in her flourishing career spanning across decades as an actor, including theatre, television, films, and now OTT.

Credit: Pinkvilla/News 18