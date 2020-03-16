Amazing! Shagun Pandey shares UNSEEN PICTURE of Anchal Sahu; the latter gives an epic reaction | Deets inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an amazing update from the world of television.

Well, after Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi Oberoi’s de-glam picture, we have come across the natural photo of actress Anchal Sahu who is currently ruling everyone’s heart with her spectacular and powerpacked performance in Colors TV’s Parineeti as Parineet aka Pari.

So, basically, Zee TV’s Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Shagun Pandey aka Meet Ahlawat has taken to his social media and shared an unseen picture of Anchal when she was seen on the television as Barrister Babu’s Bondita Das.

Well, one can easily see her black and white picture on the passport named Bondita Das.

After Shagun, Anchal too shared the same video and commented it as, “Yaa, phir koi aur” and on the other hand, Shagun captioned the video as, “Multiverse of madness” and gave options to all.

Have a look at the video!

But talking about their bond, they both were seen together in Sony TV’s former show – Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye wherein they portrayed the roles of Vashma Baig/ Noor Mahal and Uday Kishore Sahani respectively.

