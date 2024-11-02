Amazing! Shark Tank India 3’s Namita Thapar responds to her viral 1-liners and about her struggles; Says ‘I do it just for masti’

MUMBAI : Since Namita Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, she is well-known in the business world. However, when the businesswoman made an appearance on Shark Tank India, a reality business program, she became even more well-known. The businesswoman, who made her name on her own, has overcome huge obstacles and continues to strive for daily success, making her an inspiration to many.

She is also incredibly well-known for her sense of style and the one-liners she has said on the show, such as "I'm out" and "Meri expertise nahi hai," among many more. Namita recently spoke candidly on several topics related to her life and business path, such as her widely shared one-liners, her conscious fashion statement, being referred to as "nepo-kids," and much more.

Speaking with a popular news portal, Namita Thapar covered a wide range of subjects. Among these, Namita was questioned about her response to her widely shared one-liners from Shark Tank India during a TV segment. In response, the businesswoman said that she intentionally does this to inject some humor into the program.

Speaking of her reputation as a "badmaash," Namita stated, "I think it is fun. People have very stressful lives. We provide a bit of humour, laughter, and entertainment. They have fun at our expense so why not. I know how to have fun with it. At times they are deliberate. I do it just for masti because I know the other sharks will smirk and the audience as well. Sometimes, a lot of the times, it’s just being yourself and it comes out. When there’s a healthcare pitch, I get very competitive. Then it comes out authentically. But sometimes it is planted, because I am a very badmaash person. I like to do masti on sets. I like to have fun and a good time."

Namita is happily married to Vikas Thapar, the love of her life, and the two of them have two children, Vir and Jai Thapar. The devoted parents never pass up an opportunity to spend time with their children, and a quick glance at Namita's Instagram account shows us a plethora of images from their enjoyable get-togethers and family holidays. Because she is a well-known person, Namita responded to the invasion of privacy in her personal life in the same interview.

Speaking on the same subject, she said that her family dislikes it when people gather around them for selfies during meals or vacations, especially the children. As a result, they now have family meals and holidays in several locations. On a personal level, though, Namita said that she relishes both the affection and trolling that come with being a well-known person.

Later, Namita discussed the difficulties she encountered being the daughter of a wealthy family. She talked about how these families' children are called upon. However, she also said that these kids used to face their fair share of difficulties. Namita went on to give an illustration of how her company's net worth has increased since her arrival.

"From day one, we get called nepo-kids and are born with a silver spoon and papa ki pari. We are second generation. But what people don’t understand is that when I joined Emcure, we were 500 crores, we are 8000 crores now. To take it to that level as a group, the second and third generations also need to have an entrepreneurial mindset. In India, 87% of our GDP is from family-owned businesses. We are the third largest country, when it comes to just family businesses."

Namita was questioned about her wardrobe choices from Shark Tank India's third season after the interview. She first replied by expressing how much she loves to dress up and how much she enjoys it. However, she said that she had changed her wardrobe choices as a result of hearing what other people had to say. And that is how it ended one day when she realized she didn't have to follow her heart and came to the following conclusion,

"To be honest, a lot of it I did for myself. For too many years, I have dressed down. People would always say that you don’t get taken seriously as a business leader if you are flaunting your fashion. So I would tie my hair, dress down and not wear makeup. I would wear glasses and dull colours for too long. One day I thought, you know what I am going to be. I enjoy fashion, I really do. And I am going to be what I am. In season 3, for the first time, I really stepped out of my comfort zone. Whether it’s my hairstyle, makeup or outfits, I tried everything which I otherwise wouldn’t have tried. I have a great team in terms of stylists, and hair person. Together the team really guided me and helped me. And I absolutely enjoyed the journey."

