Amazing! Shark Tank India fame Ghazal Alagh and her husband Varun Alagh buy NEW CAR worth Rs 1.19 crore

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India, which aired on Sony TV from December 2021 to February 2022, gained a lot of popularity. Ghazal Alagh was also seen on the show. The Shark Tank India fame is currently garnering attention for her latest luxury car purchase.

Taking to Instagram, Ghazal Alagh shared a picture with her husband Varun Alagh and their new car. In the photo, Ghazal and Varun are seen posing with a red Audi e-tron electric car worth ₹1.19 crore. Fans congratulated the Mamaearth founders for the new four-wheeler in the comments section of the post. Sharing a picture, Ghazal wrote, “Innovation is the key to sustainability. My Audi e-Tron allows me to experience comfort while building a better and more sustainable future. It's all-electric and my safe drive companion in this new era.” In the picture, a smiling Varun and Ghazal are seen posing with the car, as they twinned in black.

Social media users soon started congratulating the duo. One person commented, “Both of you, and your car look amazing.” Another one said, “Nice car.” While many dropped heart emojis and congratulatory wishes in the comments section, one person asked, “Will you be one of the sharks in Shark Tank India Season 2??”

For the uninitiated, Varun and Ghazal founded Mamaearth in 2016. In a 2018 interview with Banana Vista, Ghazal revealed that they found the company, after struggling to find safe products for her son Agastya.

In addition to Ghazal, Shark Tank India also featured business personalities. BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, SUGAR cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, and Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar, among others.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES