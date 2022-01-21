AMAZING: Shehnaaz Gill reveals how she has become a patient and a positive person after meeting BK Shivani!

MUMBAI : Slowly but steadily Shehnaaz has gotten back to work and her recent collaboration with rapper Yashraj Mukhate has already gone viral. Her dialogue 'It's a boring Day' from the Bigg Boss 13 house has been converted into a rap with Yashraj's expertise.

The late Sidharth Shukla and his family are firm believers of the Brahmakumaris. In Shehnaaz' meaningful conversation with sister BK Shivani earlier this month, she had revealed that she always wanted to meet her. And, Sidharth assured her by saying that she will automatically lead her way towards them.

In that interaction, Shehnaaz revealed how she has now become a patient and positive person in the past 2 years. She called Sidharth her guiding angel and shared that she lost the desire to live after his death. She disclosed, "Kayi log sochte hain, nahi ab nahi mujhe rehna. Ab to main marr hi jau to accha hai, logon ki wording hai ye. Matlab meri bhi thi ki humein to ab nahi rehna chahiye, humein to aisa karna chahiye. Ab main kya karungi."

CREDIT: TOI