Amazing: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon aka Aaradhana – Reyansh’s latest masquerade dance was nothing short of MAGICAL; leaves netizens speechless!

MUMBAI : Barsatein on Sony TV is immensely loved. The show had the masses smitten with the storyline and the show right from the time it went on-air. The show features Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon in the leading roles and the viewers love the fresh pairing that the makers have brought on the small screens.

Right from the time the show went on-air; the audience was in love with the chemistry of Aaradha and Reyansh, played by Shivangi and Kushal. Now, the audience has taken to social media to trend Shivangi Joshi on her latest track which showcases Aaradhana and Reyansh’s romantic dance.

Take a look:

A user is obsessed with the masquerade dance of Kushal and Shivangi. The makers have incorporated the song too which makes it all the more engaging.

Some users find this to be the hottest dance ever as they also use the shipping name #AraNsh

A user calls Shivangi and Kushal’s chemistry positively insane

A netizens shared how they are obsessed with Shivangi Joshi

Social media users feel that Kushal’s actions and Shivangi’s expressions are magical

Viewers are in love with this sequence and are also cherishing all the other romantic scenes which made the show an absolute delight.

Viewers are in love with this sequence and are also cherishing all the other romantic scenes which made the show an absolute delight.

