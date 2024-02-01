Amazing: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon aka Aaradhana – Reyansh’s latest masquerade dance was nothing short of MAGICAL; leaves netizens speechless!

Now, the audience has taken to social media to trend Shivangi Joshi on her latest track which showcases Aaradhana and Reyansh’s romantic dance.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 17:04
Shivangi Joshi

MUMBAI : Barsatein on Sony TV is immensely loved. The show had the masses smitten with the storyline and the show right from the time it went on-air. The show features Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon in the leading roles and the viewers love the fresh pairing that the makers have brought on the small screens.

Right from the time the show went on-air; the audience was in love with the chemistry of Aaradha and Reyansh, played by Shivangi and Kushal. Now, the audience has taken to social media to trend Shivangi Joshi on her latest track which showcases Aaradhana and Reyansh’s romantic dance. 

(Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Barsatein: Reyansh and Aaradhna Steal the Show, Sideline Jai in College Reunion Masquerade

Take a look:

A user is obsessed with the masquerade dance of Kushal and Shivangi. The makers have incorporated the song too which makes it all the more engaging.

Some users find this to be the hottest dance ever as they also use the shipping name #AraNsh

A user calls Shivangi and Kushal’s chemistry positively insane

A netizens shared how they are obsessed with Shivangi Joshi

Social media users feel that Kushal’s actions and Shivangi’s expressions are magical

Viewers are in love with this sequence and are also cherishing all the other romantic scenes  which made the show an absolute delight.

How much do you love watching Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s chemistry in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka and the show? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television shows, Hindi movies and the OTT space. 

(Also Read: Barsatein 29th December 2023 Written Episode Update: Bani likes Jai

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for latest updates on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities!

Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka Shivangi Joshi Kushal Tandon Sony TV TellyChakkar
Like
21
Love
12
Haha
16
Yay
1
Wow
3
Sad
0
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 17:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hilarious! Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan becomes a Paparazzi for the paps, check out the video inside
MUMBAI: In the Hindi film industry, not just the actors but even their relatives and kids get attention. We have seen...
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Abhishek Kumar’s close friend Muskaan reveals why he will never nominate Isha Malviya
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the successful seasons of Bigg Boss and it’s among the top twenty shows when it...
Really! Arbaaz Khan unfollowed ex-wife Malaika Arora on Instagram after marriage to Sshura Khan?
MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan has been in the news lately for his problematic personal life more than his career. The actor/...
Exclusive! Strict discipline on the sets and homework is compulsory for the entire team of Mera Balam Thanedaar: Shagun Pandey
MUMBAI : Colors has introduced some very engaging shows in the past and now, the channel will present a fresh tale...
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Kya Baat Hai! Aamir Khan’s ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arrive in Nauvari Sarees at the Haldi ceremony
MUMBAI : Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her upcoming wedding...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Mannara Chopra reveals how Priyanka Chopra was the one who suggested changing her name for the movies
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra is an Indian actress and model who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada...
Recent Stories
Malaika
Hilarious! Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan becomes a Paparazzi for the paps, check out the video inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Isha
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Abhishek Kumar’s close friend Muskaan reveals why he will never nominate Isha Malviya
Mannara
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Mannara Chopra reveals how Priyanka Chopra was the one who suggested changing her name for the movies
Apara Mehta
Exclusive! It is really questionable how the audience is taking daily soaps so seriously: Apara Mehta
Udaariyaan
Wow! Udaariyaan actors Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat aka Armaan and Aasma’s wedding look revealed, check it out
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Prince Narurla apologizes to Mannara Chopra says “I was wrong in judging her for her friendship with Munawar”
Reem Shaikh
Aww!!! Reem Shaikh shares her best memories from 2023; says ‘genuinely content despite being unwell and on a drip’