Amazing! Shivangi Joshi hints at a surprise entry in Abhi-Akshu wedding in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, deets inside

MUMBAI: Actress Shivangi Joshi aka Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Naira posted her picture in a white saree. The outfit was from Varun Bahl. She said that fans can expect a surprise soon. Now, people are wondering if she is going to make a cameo in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai or not.

The makers have headed to Jaipur to film the wedding. As we know, marriages on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are gala affairs. Fans love the jodi of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are hoping to see KaiRa once together again for the marriage of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Their joy will be doubled.

This is the first wedding of the third generation of the Singhania - Goenka families. Fans had hoped that the makers would bring in Naira and Kartik via some cameo.

On the show, Akshara aka Pranali Rathod is the daughter of KaiRa. She is shown as a music lover who wants to heal people through the arts.

The serial is now being shot at the Samode Palace in Jaipur. There is going to be a Birla Vs Goenka dance-off with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) taking the centre stage.

