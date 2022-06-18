Amazing! Shraddha Arya celebrates her 7th month anniversary with surprise gifts from her hubby darling

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya who plays the role of Preeta completes 7 months of marriage with naval officer husband Rahul Nagpal

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya completes 7 months of marriage with husband Rahul Nagpal who is a naval officer. As a gesture of love Rahul surprises Shraddha with a customized mug and a card with a beautiful message.

Shraddha Arya has already completed seven months of marriage. To make it even more special, her hubby surprised her with some special gifts. He gave her a customised coffee mug with their photo, beautiful red roses, and a card on which he wrote, "My dearest wifey, I love you! Happy 7 months baby girl! Yours." She took to her social media and shared her delight.

One of the most popular actresses of the telly town Shraddha Arya is known for her fabulous performance in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya. She has been part of the successfully running show Kundali Bhagya for almost 5 years now, and her character has been getting lots of love from the audience.

The stunning actress tied the knot with Rahul Nagal, a naval officer, in Delhi on November 16. The actress loves to share pictures and fun videos with her husband Rahul.

On the work front, Shraddha Arya is currently paired opposite Manit Joura after the exit of Dheeraj Dhoopar from the show.

