Amazing! Shrenu Parikh gives a glimpse of her grand wedding ceremony which will make you believe that ‘dreams do come true’

Shrenu posted a video from her wedding where she entered the venue and got on the stage where Akshay was waiting for her and they recited their vows.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 17:22
Shrenu Parikh

MUMBAI : Shrenu Parikh is one of the most celebrated actors on television today. She has worked extremely hard to be where she is today. She recently tied the knot with actor Akshay Mhatre.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre got together in 2021 while filming Ghar Ek Mandir, a television series. During their time there, they fell in love and have been dating ever since. Even the couple's roka ceremony occurred at Akshay's Mumbai home in March. 

(Also Read: Wow! Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh’s grand engagement and sangeet with Akshay Mhatre has our heart, BFFs Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Shrivastava share lovely glimpses

The actor-couple revealed that the final week of December will be their wedding. Shrenu added that she is thrilled to be a Gujarati bride and that their wedding would be held in her hometown of Vadodara.

While the haldi, mehendi and sangeet were a grand affair, the wedding was nothing less than a dream come true! The two look like they are made for each other and Shrenu had also put up a post where she mentioned: Taken forever 21/12/23 #LoveAtFirstTake

She keeps her fans and followers updated through her social media posts and now, she posted a video from her wedding where she entered the venue and got on the stage where Akshay was waiting for her and they recited their vows. The video also gave a glimpse of Akshay and Shrenu making each other wear garlands and becoming one forever.

(Also Read: Must read! Shrenu Parikh opens up about her Navratri celebration, Recalls her experience playing Garba with her fans; Says ‘I am busy with my wedding preparations’

Don’t Shrenu and Akshay look like a match made in heaven? Shower your love for the newlywed couple in the comment section below!

Shrenu Parikh Akshay Mhatre #LoveAtFirstTake Shrenu Parikh marriage Shrenu Parikh wedding
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 17:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Imie : Big Twist! Imlie to get married to Vishwa; leaves Agastya heartbroken
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Spoiler Alert! Twists Unveiled: Imlie's Bold Move - Marrying Vishwa to Ignite Agastya's Confession!
MUMBAI : Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) and Imlie (Adrija Roy) face a major turning point when Vishwa discovers the truth...
Kavya: Masterplan! Obstacles in Adi and Kavya's love story
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Spoiler Alert! Missed Connections in Anupama's Journey: Anuj's Unseen Encounter with Sleeping Anupama
MUMBAI : Anupama, faced with numerous challenges, finds herself in a predicament with no one around to lend a helping...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Hurt! Abhira pays money to Armaan for necessary work
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
High Drama: Anupamaa comes across Anuj Kapadia’s doppelganger; her reaction is a must-watch!
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television. The show on Star Plus features Rupali Ganguly and...
Recent Stories
Salaar
Must Read! Here is what went wrong with the movie Salaar
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shrenu Parikh
Congrats! Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre look all things divine and romantic as they get hitched for life (View Pics)
Shrenu Parikh
Wow! Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh’s grand engagement and sangeet with Akshay Mhatre has our heart, BFFs Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Shrivastava share lovely glimpses
Shrenu Parikh
Wow! Bride to be Shrenu Parikh leaves everyone stunned with her amazing entry with Akshay Mhtare on a scooty for her Haldi ceremony
Shrenu Parikh
Wow! Shrenu Parikh sings a lovely song for her fiance Akshay Mhatre on their ‘Sangeet’ night; Shares stunning pictures from her wedding festivities
Akshay Mhatre
Amazing: Akshay Mhatre kickstarts wedding festivities in full swing in traditional Marathi style!
Shrenu Shrenu
Wow! Shrenu Parikh’s mother flaunts bride and groom designed with mehendi in each hand and it sure gives us wedding goals