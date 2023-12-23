Amazing! Shrenu Parikh gives a glimpse of her grand wedding ceremony which will make you believe that ‘dreams do come true’

MUMBAI : Shrenu Parikh is one of the most celebrated actors on television today. She has worked extremely hard to be where she is today. She recently tied the knot with actor Akshay Mhatre.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre got together in 2021 while filming Ghar Ek Mandir, a television series. During their time there, they fell in love and have been dating ever since. Even the couple's roka ceremony occurred at Akshay's Mumbai home in March.

The actor-couple revealed that the final week of December will be their wedding. Shrenu added that she is thrilled to be a Gujarati bride and that their wedding would be held in her hometown of Vadodara.

While the haldi, mehendi and sangeet were a grand affair, the wedding was nothing less than a dream come true! The two look like they are made for each other and Shrenu had also put up a post where she mentioned: Taken forever 21/12/23 #LoveAtFirstTake

She keeps her fans and followers updated through her social media posts and now, she posted a video from her wedding where she entered the venue and got on the stage where Akshay was waiting for her and they recited their vows. The video also gave a glimpse of Akshay and Shrenu making each other wear garlands and becoming one forever.

Don’t Shrenu and Akshay look like a match made in heaven? Shower your love for the newlywed couple in the comment section below!