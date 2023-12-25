Amazing! Shrenu Parikh’s husband Akshay Mhatre opens up about his marriage with the actress; Says ‘I look forward to spending my life with her’

On December 21, 2023, the couple married in Vadodara in front of their close friends and family. Shrenu and Akshay met while working on a production together, and they fell in love right away. The couple has since opened up about their initial emotions after being married.
Shrenu Parikh

MUMBAI: Right now, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre have taken the internet by storm with their gorgeous wedding photos. On December 21, 2023, the couple married in Vadodara in front of their close friends and family. Shrenu and Akshay met while working on a production together, and they fell in love right away. The couple has since opened up about their initial emotions after being married.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre, a married couple, talked candidly about their sentiments over this new chapter in their lives in a recent interview. Akshay highlighted their beautiful marriage, pointing out how everything had been executed flawlessly by traditions. He also discussed manifesting a wonderful life that includes having children, a wonderful marriage, and the ideal partner.

He said, “It was a beautiful wedding complete with all rituals and traditions. I have always imagined a life with a good companion, marriage, and having kids. I am an introvert and a shy guy at heart. Shrenu is someone who is full of energy and pulls me into doing things. I enjoyed dancing at the wedding with her. In many ways she completes me. I feel we strike a good balance and that’s the best part of our companionship. I look forward to spending my life with her.”

Shrenu Parikh also talked about how she felt about beginning this new chapter in her life. The actress expressed her belief that Akshay, her husband, and his family are the biggest blessings in her life. She also stated, “Every girl dreams about marriage and I am blessed that I have another family now. Akshay and his family have come as blessings in my life. We are blessed and look forward to this new phase in our lives.”

Shrenu posted the first-ever photos from her wedding to Instagram on December 21, 2023. She looked stunning in a lehenga with orange and red tones with intricate floral motifs all over it. She accessorized it with double dupattas and a red, half-sleeved blouse with zari embroidery. One of it was carefully tucked over her head, the other attached over her shoulder. On the other hand, Akshay matched his bride with a red sherwani, cream-colored pajamas, a turban, and a doshala.

In addition to the pictures, Shrenu wrote, “Taken forever. 21/12/23"

