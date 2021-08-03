AMAZING! Shrenu Parikh on taking up Genda's role in Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki: I have done many grey shade roles and wanted to play a simple character

MUMBAI: Shrenu Parikh is gearing up for her upcoming show Ghar Ke Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki.

The actress will be seen playing the lead role on the show. Her character's name will be Genda.

A few promos which were released recently has been receiving a great response from the fans.

Well, Shrenu will be seen in a completely different avatar on the show.

Also, fans are quite excited to see her fresh on-screen pairing with Akshay Mhatre.

During a recent press conference of the show, we asked Shrenu as to what attracted her to the role and what she took up the show.

Shrenu said, ''I have done many different roles till now. Genda is one such character of a very simple girl who believes in Maharaj Agrasen.''

The actress further added, ''This character was and will be a women-centric character for me. The story is about how my thoughts and my in-laws' thoughts match or not. My character is quite relatable as I believe in Lord Hanuman. I saw the same in Genda and that's why I accepted this role.''

The Ishqbaaaz fame said, ''I had done many grey shade roles and wanted to do something simple. Genda's character is quite special and very close to my heart.''

Well said, Shrenu!

The show will hit the small screens from 10th August on And TV.

