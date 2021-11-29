Amazing! Is Shweta Tiwari ageing backwards?

MUMBAI: Actress Shweta Tiwari has been treating her fans with her bold pictures and videos on her photo sharing platform. She recently shared a reel in which she was seen taking an age test. The test showed her age as 23 years old. She captioned it as, ‘You Got me all wrong baby #trendingreels #reelitfeelit #trending’.

Her fans have been commenting on the video ever since she has posted it on the platform. One fan said ‘Aap santoor mom ho.. apki tvacha se aapki umar ka pata nahi chalta’. One another fan commented by calling her 'Lady Anil Kapoor'. Well one more fan replied to her post as ‘Sweet 16, actually you look awesome’.

Shweta Tiwari deactivated her verified account some time back. But the hot actress reactivated her account in which she has been posting her dance videos and pictures along with her daughter Palak.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari was part of the show Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She was the fourth runner up in the show. She also appeared on the show Dance Deewane season 3 as the guest appearance along with KKK 11 contestants.

She started her career in the year 1999 with the show Kaleerein. She also played the lead actress on the popular television show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Shweta had also hosted the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 3. She also appeared as a contestant in the six season of the same show.

