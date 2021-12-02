AMAZING! Siddharth-Abhishek along with their mom Vibha Nigam and Sweety Walia come together for THIS exciting thing

MUMBAI: The Nigam brothers are one of the most popular siblings of the small screens.

Abhishek Nigam and Siddharth Nigam have always managed to win everyone's hearts with their stellar performances in each and every project.

We have often seen both Abhishek and Sid sharing some amazing posts on social media. Their mother Vibha Nigam also joins them for some fun reels and it is simply a treat to watch.

Well, we came across a video on social media where Sid, Abhishek along with Vibha Nigam team up for a fun Instagram reel.

This is not it, popular TV actress Sweety Walia also joins them and adds more fun to it.

Take a look:

The Nigam brothers along with Vibha and Sweety simply made our day.

Not many are aware that Sweety Walia is a popular child actress Roshni Walia's mother.

On the work front, Siddharth and Abhishek were last seen in Sony SAB's show Hero - Gayab Mode On.

Meanwhile, Sweety is known for her performances in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant.

