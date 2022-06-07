Amazing! THIS ‘Sirf Tum’ fame to make a wild card entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Sirf Tum fame Kajal Pisal who plays the role of antagonist in the show to make a wild card entry in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 15:07
Kajal

MUMBAI: Television actress Kajal Pisal who is currently seen in a negative role in Sirf Tum will be soon quitting the show to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a wild card contestant. The actress plays the role of Asha Saxena Oberoi in the show, which also stars Vivian Dsena.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Imlie actor Vibhor Sharma to enter Colors' Sirf Tum

A source close to the development informed that "Kajal is the antagonist and thus an important part of the narrative. The ongoing track focuses on how Kajal marries Nimai Bali, who is the male lead Vivian Dsena’s father and is wreaking havoc in the life of the lead couple -- Ranveer (Vivian) and Suhani (Eisha Singh). We are still deciding the future of the character. She will be wrapping up her shoot next week. Though she hasn’t given us a reason, we have heard that she has quit Sirf Tum to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi".

Also read: Sirf Tum: OH NO! Ranveer’s mother and family blame Suhani for Vikrant’s condition

Rohit Shetty is hosting the 12th edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi. This year, big names from the telly world have participated in the reality show.

The long list of KKK 12 contestants includes Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Mallik, Kanika Mann, Chetna Pande and more. Erika Packard became the first contestant to be eliminated from the reality show.

Credit: India Today


 

TellyChakkar Television Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Sirf Tum Kajal Pisal Rohit Shetty Vivian Dsena Eisha Singh Runina Dilaik Shivangi Joshi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 15:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
BREAKING! Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, to grace the stage of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar?
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read:...
Exclusive! Jazzy is super entertaining on the sets, she makes reels and entertains all: Mishkat Verma aka Aarav of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Taapsee Pannu to grace the show in the upcoming episode
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.The show’s popularity...
MASSIVE DHAMAKA! Rishita to give her baby to Dhara in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Udaariyaan: Must Watch! Fateh crosses all boundaries to save Tejo
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery is a new show that began a few weeks ago. It has made a place in the audience’s hearts...
Recent Stories
salman
Explosive! After Salman Khan his lawyer gets death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Latest Video