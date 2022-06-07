Amazing! THIS ‘Sirf Tum’ fame to make a wild card entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

MUMBAI: Television actress Kajal Pisal who is currently seen in a negative role in Sirf Tum will be soon quitting the show to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as a wild card contestant. The actress plays the role of Asha Saxena Oberoi in the show, which also stars Vivian Dsena.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Imlie actor Vibhor Sharma to enter Colors' Sirf Tum

A source close to the development informed that "Kajal is the antagonist and thus an important part of the narrative. The ongoing track focuses on how Kajal marries Nimai Bali, who is the male lead Vivian Dsena’s father and is wreaking havoc in the life of the lead couple -- Ranveer (Vivian) and Suhani (Eisha Singh). We are still deciding the future of the character. She will be wrapping up her shoot next week. Though she hasn’t given us a reason, we have heard that she has quit Sirf Tum to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi".

Also read: Sirf Tum: OH NO! Ranveer’s mother and family blame Suhani for Vikrant’s condition

Rohit Shetty is hosting the 12th edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi. This year, big names from the telly world have participated in the reality show.

The long list of KKK 12 contestants includes Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Mallik, Kanika Mann, Chetna Pande and more. Erika Packard became the first contestant to be eliminated from the reality show.

Credit: India Today



