AMAZING! Smart Jodi: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are grateful to their Mom for this major reason, Deet Iside

The reality shows Smart Jodi, which airs on Star Plus, has been in the news among fans and viewers. The viewers get to see 10 celebrity couples coming together to explore the dynamics of their relationship.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. The reality show Smart Jodi, which airs on Star Plus, has been in the news among fans and viewers. The viewers get to see 10 celebrity couples coming together to explore the dynamics of their relationship. They relive their vows and participate in various fun tasks, tests, and games as couples. We have adored them in reel life, and now, it's time to know them in real life.  

In the upcoming episode, we see Neil Bhatt's mom visiting the show. Manish asks Neil's mom, Aishwarya, who is seen more often in the kitchen. Neil's mom raises her hand first. Furthermore, Neil adds, "Yes, it's always her." We are both actually very grateful to her. Whatever we are today, it's because of her and their family's support. Obviously, from Aishwarya's family too, though they don't stay here in Mumbai, we are connected with them on calls and take blessings from them. Not to forget, I must say Mom helps us a lot, especially with the food she makes. It is too yum. 

On the other hand, Manish asks Aishwarya if she ever felt guilty about not helping her mom. To which she reacts, "Yes, definitely, there is this notion of a new daughter-in-law to make food for the family." So I do feel that I didn't help her enough and what can be done to sort this out? There is always this thought in my mind. 

