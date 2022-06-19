Amazing! A sneak-peek into drama queen Rakhi Sawant’s dream house in Dubai

Bigg boss 15 fame Rakhi Sawant recently took to her Instagram to share that her boyfriend Adil has gifted her a new house in Dubai

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 12:45
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant now owns a luxurious and plush apartment in Dubai. Taking to social media, Rakhi did a tour of her new home and she looks absolutely excited. Dressed in sequined sari, Rakhi welcomed all by singing a song and gave a glimpse of her sleek property. Take a look:

Rakhi’s living room is well colour textured with muted, earthy shades. The pop of colours come from the furniture in shades of blues and greys. With tucked in throw pillows and blankets, it will give you cosy vibes.

The actress and entertainer was excited to show her bedroom. The bedroom all has beige and earthy tones while the upholstery is in blue. Notice all the artefacts in gold that just lifts up the entire look and gives a royal touch.

Modern textures and cabinets, Rakhi’s kitchen boasts of all the required amenities. Right from the dishwasher, oven, grill, the kitchen has all the modern facilities.

Just like the other room, the bathroom also spells opulence and grandeur. Gold bathroom fitting with black marble texture walls give it a rich look. Rakhi poses and breathes in the aura of her new house.

The entire house boasts of minimal and sleek designs. From tapered chandeliers to geometric lights, the house has all modern warm lighting. The warm lights add brightness and extra care is taken care of for comfort.

A super elated Rakhi mentioned that they are all ready-to move in fully furnished apartments. Rakhi can be seen posing royally in front of her huge dressing table. It’s beautifully decorated in white and gold.

